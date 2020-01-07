Galveston beaches will be closed this Fourth of July weekend

The move comes as COVID-19 case numbers are surging in Southeast Texas.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston city officials are doing their part in order to eliminate large beach gatherings this Fourth of July weekend.

Access to Galveston beaches will be closed and parking along Seawall Boulevard will not be allowed. Exercising will be the only allowed activity on the seawall. Galveston County also announced that all beach access points would be closed this weekend as well.

The closure begins at 5 a.m. Friday and will be lifted July 6 at 12:01 a.m.

Mayor Jim Yarbrough signed the executive order on Wednesday.

“At this time, based on the current health situation and the guidance of medical professionals, I do not feel it is prudent or responsible to have thousands of visitors descending on Galveston beaches,” Yarbrough said. “Galveston has and always will be a welcoming destination, but the ongoing public health crisis demands our attention and response. We have to prioritize health and safety.”

The order can be enforced by any Galveston Police Department officer, any member of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol as well as any peace officer with the City Marshal's Office. A violation carries a fine of up to $500.

City officials said the decision was made in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Other Texas cities have already announced similar actions for the holiday weekend. Corpus Christi and Nueces County have already announced that they will close beach access points this weekend.

In Galveston County, COVID-19 cases are surging. They crossed past the 3,000 mark, and 1,000 of those were in just one week.

Lone Star Rally postponed

The 2020 Lone Star Rally, which was scheduled to happen in Galveston later this year, has been postponed.

Organizers said the decision was made out of respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next year's rally will take place Nov. 4-7, 2021.

Sylvan Beach Park closed

Harris County officials said Sylvan Beach Park will be closed on the Fourth of July weekend as well.

