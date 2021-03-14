Two people sought after deadly hit-and-run crash on Gulf Freeway

A woman was killed in the crash and another person was taken to a nearby hospital.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a driver and a passenger who are on the run after police say they rear-ended another vehicle Sunday on the Gulf Freeway.

The impact of the crash killed a woman and sent another person to the hospital.

This happened shortly after midnight on the Gulf Freeway just before 610.

Police said a Nissan Sentra was traveling at a low rate of speed in the exit lane of the freeway when a Tahoe hit the Nissan from behind.

The passenger of the Nissan died on impact. The Nissan's driver was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

There are no identification details on the two people who ran away from the scene after the crash, but police are investigating.

