Trial for man charged with murder in connection with 1988 drowning death of Hardin woman set to begin Monday

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for the 63-year-old Warren man accused of killing a Hardin County woman in 1988 is expected to begin Monday.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an August 28, 2019 newscast.)

Daniel Andrew MacGinnis is charged with murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. An investigation into Jacobs' death began in October 1988.

Jacobs did not return home from a meeting at the Silver Spur tavern in Hardin County in early October of 1988. The morning after she did not return home, Jacobs' truck was found still parked in the Silver Spur parking lot and she was reported missing.

Jacobs’ body was found on October 6,1988 in the Neches River in Port Arthur.

Jacobs had injuries to her head and face. An autopsy later determined she drowned, according to the release.

Her death was listed as a “probable homicide.”

The Texas Rangers, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Port Arthur Police Department intensely investigated Jacobs’ death. After interviewing multiple witnesses, investigators identified MacGinnis as a suspect.

Texas Rangers interviewed MacGinnis in California. He claimed that he was not involved in Jacobs’ death, according to the release.

Further investigation did not show that Jacobs and MacGinnis had been in contact with each other. The case went cold due to a lack of evidence.

In 2019, the Texas Rangers and Port Arthur Police Department found evidence that was sent in for DNA testing that was not available in 1988.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab developed a DNA profile that matched MacGinnis. MacGinnis had since become a convicted and registered sex offender.

MacGinnis' Texas sex offender registration page shows that he has been convicted of sexual assault in Texas in 1988, rape by force in California in 1990 and attempted aggravated kidnapping in Texas in 2004.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a 2019 Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release:

In conjunction with the Port Arthur Police Department and the Texas Rangers, District Attorney Bob Wortham announces the arrest of Daniel Andrew MacGinnis for the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Jacobs.

On or about October 05, 1988, Jacobs failed to return home from a meeting at the Silver Spur tavern in Hardin County.

The next morning her truck was found still parked in the parking lot at the Silver Spur, and she was reported as a missing person to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

October 6, her lifeless body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur.

An autopsy revealed that she died as a result of drowning, and had sustained trauma to her head and face. The manner of death was listed as "probable homicide."

An intense investigation was conducted at that time by the Texas Rangers, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, and the Port Arthur Police Department.

Numerous witnesses were interviewed and MacGinnis was identified as a suspect.

MacGinnis was interviewed in California by Texas Rangers, and denied any knowledge or involvement.

The investigation revealed no previous contact between Jacobs and MacGinnis. The investigation languished for lack of evidence.

In recent months, the Texas Rangers and Port Arthur Police Department discovered items of evidence that were subjected to DNA testing that was not available in 1988.

The Texas DPS Crime Lab developed a DNA profile which ultimately matched MacGinnis, who had become a convicted and registered sex offender.

An arrest warrant for MacGinnis was obtained and he is now in the Jefferson County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

Under the leadership of Chief Tim Duriso, detectives from the Port Arthur Police Department led by Detective Lt. Scott Argo are recognized for outstanding police work in the arrest of MacGinnis and in bringing closure to the family of the victim. Able assistance was provided by the Texas Rangers.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.