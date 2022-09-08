Police investigating shooting at Uvalde park

Uvalde Police said via Facebook that there were injured victims.

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde are asking the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park for a shooting investigation.

Uvalde Police said on their Facebook page Thursday evening that they are investigation a shooting with injured victims, adding that authorities responded around 5:40 p.m.

🚨 ACTIVE CRIME SCENE🚨 SHOOTING INVESTIGATION Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Thursday, September 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

