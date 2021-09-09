Texas DPS investigating fatal Tuesday morning hit-and-run wreck that left man dead days later

Investigators believe the 19-year-old driver of a 2017 Mazda failed to stop at a stop sign, which led to the death of a 74-year-old motorcyclist.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a Tuesday morning crash that left one man dead days later.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the crash occurred on U.S. 90 at the intersection of Main Lane at 9:45 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, according to a Texas DPS news release. Investigators believe a 2017 Mazda was traveling north on Main Lane, when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling east on U.S. 90.

The motorcyclist, identified as 74-year-old Kenneth Weaver; from China, Texas, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be treated for his injuries. However, Weaver succumbed to his injuries two days later and was pronounced dead on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 19-year-old Isabella Guy, from Kountze, left the scene of the accident but was found a short time later. Guy and the passenger of the Mazda were not injured during the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

