Five emaciated dogs seized in Beaumont, animal cruelty charges pending against owner

BEAUMONT, Texas — Five dogs were seized from a Beaumont resident as part of an animal cruelty investigation on Thursday and criminal charges are pending for their owner.

Beaumont Animal Care presented the animal seizure case before Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. on Thursday according to a Facebook post.

The dogs appear very malnourished in photos posted by Beaumont Animal care and Judge Collins described them to 12News as being all "skin and bones."

Three of the dogs are only about a year old according to the post.

The defendant in the case was found guilty on all charges in the civil animal seizure case and custody of the dogs was awarded to Beaumont Animal Care according to Judge Collins.

Collins recommended criminal charges in the case which originally included seven dogs he said.

Two of the dogs were not there when the five were picked up Collins told 12News.

Criminal animal cruelty charges are now pending with the Jefferson County district attorney's office according to Collins.

Beaumont Animal Care says they withheld the name of the defendant due to the pending criminal charge.

The dogs will be available for adoption at the Beaumont Animal Care shelter at 1884 Pine Street.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

