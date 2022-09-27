12News Exclusive | Suspect still at large following 'one of the most dangerous pursuits' Vidor police have seen

“An officer can get killed very easily,” Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said.

VIDOR, Texas — A suspect is still at large after what police believe could have been "one of the most dangerous pursuits" they have ever seen.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, a thief was caught red-handed but managed to get away. Dash camera footage, which 12News obtained from Vidor Police, caught the entire incident.

Around 10 a.m., a resident on Doty Road called area authorities and stated a man was stealing AT&T cables. The concerned citizen followed the man’s white Chevy pickup truck until police arrived.

Police located the suspect. He led them on a 30-minute, high-speed chase with 100 feet of cables trailing behind his pickup truck.

The pickup reached speeds of more than 100 mph during the chase.

"It's probably one of the most dangerous pursuits I've seen just because of what was trailing the vehicle,” Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said.

As the suspect weaved through backroads and dirt roads, mailboxes were destroyed, trash bins were knocked over and the suspect left a cloud of debris behind him.

Chief Carroll believes it was by the grace of God that no one was injured in the pursuit. He believes the man left thousands of dollars in property damage in his wake.

"You can see it took out mailboxes,” Chief Carroll said. “It took out a brick-and-mortar mailbox. The damage that it could have done to a human being, or another vehicle or motorcyclists would have been tragic."

Vidor Police followed the suspect from Orange County through Vidor, with the chase ending in Jasper at the suspect’s house. It was there that he left his truck and ran away.

After searching the area, police found the suspect’s pickup truck with the cables still attached. Inside the man's home, police said they found more stolen cables.

"I'm not sure how much was found behind the residence," Chief Carroll said. "This has been an ongoing problem in the rural county, with individuals stealing this cable, melting it down and then selling it at the recycling locations."

Police did not find the man and are still searching for him.

"At that time, we're in his own backyard, literally,” Chief Carroll said. “So, he knows the hiding spots and how to get away."

Usually during a chase, police would use spike strips to stop a vehicle. Chief Carroll said his officers opted out because it was just too dangerous.

“An officer can get killed very easily,” Chief Carroll said. "The patrol unit itself was damaged. The windshield was shattered from the debris field that was sent up from it."

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name. However, Chief Carroll assures that the department is tracking down leads as they try to find him.

Chief Carroll said the suspect is also facing arrest warrants in Jasper County and Orange County, and with the Vidor Police Department.

