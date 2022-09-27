Beaumont to receive more than $133K in federal funds to improve public safety

“These grant funds will provide our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to keep our communities safe."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is to set to receive more than $130,000 in federal funds to help officials make the city safer.

U.S Rep. Randy Weber announced that three Texas cities will receive grants to help improve public safety in their communities. The cities receiving the grants are Angleton, Galveston and Beaumont.

The grant is from the United States Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Assistance Grant, or JAG, Program

Beaumont will receive $133,497, Angleton will receive $14,992 and Galveston will receive $48,210.

“These grant funds will provide our law enforcement and criminal justice agencies with the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” Weber said. “This is great news for Southeast Texas.”

Grants from the JAG program can be used for state and area initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice or civil proceedings.

The JAG program allows units of local government to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own state and local needs and conditions.

