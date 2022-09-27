Firefighters at scene of fire at recycling facility in Vidor, bulldozers brought in to assist

Officials believe a large pile of trash was burning out the facility when it got out of hand.

VIDOR, Texas — Emergency crews are working to make sure a fire that started at a recycling facility does not spread.

It happened at the J-3 Metals Recycling Center, which is inside the county line. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office got the call a little after 11 a.m. about a "very large trash fire."

Employees were able to leave the facility before firefighters arrived.

Orange County Emergency Services District #1 Chief Robert Smith, whose department was called to assist, believes a large pile of trash was burning out the facility when it got out of hand. Evadale Fire, Kirbyville Fire, Buna Fire, Forestry Service and Roganville Fire Departments all responded.

The Forestry Service brought in bulldozers to help put out the fire.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

