Crime

44-year-old woman found dead at Palms Apartments in Port Neches

Port Neches Police received a call for a welfare check at 10:15 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found her dead inside the apartment.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after finding a woman dead inside an apartment Sunday morning. 

Police received a call for a welfare check on the woman at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, Port Neches Police said. Officers that arrived found a 44-year-old woman dead an apartment at The Palms, located at 877 Ridgewood Drive. 

Foul play is suspected, Port Neches Police said. The woman appears to be a local resident. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

