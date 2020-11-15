44-year-old woman found dead at Palms Apartments in Port Neches

Port Neches Police received a call for a welfare check at 10:15 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found her dead inside the apartment.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police are investigating after finding a woman dead inside an apartment Sunday morning.

Police received a call for a welfare check on the woman at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, Port Neches Police said. Officers that arrived found a 44-year-old woman dead an apartment at The Palms, located at 877 Ridgewood Drive.

Foul play is suspected, Port Neches Police said. The woman appears to be a local resident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.