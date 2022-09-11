Beaumont Police investigating 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that took place Sunday morning.

It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m., Officer Haley Morrow told 12News. The details surrounding the possible kidnapping attempt are currently unclear.

Police have a suspect in custody, who is expected to face charges. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.