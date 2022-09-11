x
Beaumont Police investigating 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail

Credit: kbmt
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that took place Sunday morning. 

It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m., Officer Haley Morrow told 12News. The details surrounding the possible kidnapping attempt are currently unclear. 

Police have a suspect in custody, who is expected to face charges. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. 

