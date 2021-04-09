Port Arthur suspect charged with multiple counts of unlawful restraint after allegedly holding 1 adult, 3 children hostage at gunpoint

Port Arthur Police Hostage Negotiators and the Port Arthur SWAT team were called to the scene

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A person is charged with multiple counts of unlawful restraint after holding four people hostage at gunpoint in Port Arthur, Saturday night.

Port Arthur Police responded to call about a disturbance on the 7600 block of 9th Avenue Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, a little after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were informed that that one adult and three children were being held against their will at gunpoint, in an apartment complex.

After learning this information, police called the Port Arthur Police Hostage Negotiators and the Port Arthur SWAT team to the scene. The suspect surrendered to police without incident after a three-hour long standoff. None of the victims inside were injured.

The suspect, whose name has not been released pending the investigation, was the taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with several counts of unlawful restraint.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal investigation Division with the Port Arthur Police Department.