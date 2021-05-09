Man arrested, charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in Port Arthur

Officers learned the stabbing originated from an altercation that had taken place between the victim and her boyfriend

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in Port Arthur Sunday evening.

Port Arthur Police responded to a call about an assault on the 8500 block of Davis Avenue on Sunday at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

After further investigation, officers learned the stabbing originated from an altercation that had taken place between the victim and her boyfriend, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release. The male suspect allegedly pulled a knife during the altercation and stabbed the victim multiple times on various parts of her body.

The suspect, whose name has not been released pending the investigation, was still at the scene and was taken into to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her injuries, that police believe to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

