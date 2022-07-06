Staff, students evacuated from Lamar University campus due to possible bomb threat

University officials sent a message to staff and students telling them to, "clear campus until further notice."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University officials are evacuating the campus due to a possible bomb threat that was called in to the university Wednesday.

University officials sent a message to staff and students telling them to, "clear campus until further notice." Officials said they are taking extreme caution.

Beaumont Police are currently at the university investigating the possible threat.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.