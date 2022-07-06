Convicted felon behind bars, facing felony charges after guns found in stolen car

The s31-year-old man is also a registered sex offender.

VIDOR, Texas — A 31-year-old man who Vidor Police were previously looking for after finding guns in a stolen vehicle because is in custody.

Timothy Claypool is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on bonds totaling $45,000, according to jail records. Claypool is being held on an "affidavit for release of surety" and is facing two felony charges for "bail jumping and failure to appear."

The search for Claypool began after a stolen vehicle was recovered from a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Main Street on Friday, June 10, 2022. Police believed Claypool borrowed the car from family and had not returned it.

During the search for him, Claypool was considered armed and dangerous and the community was advised to not approach him.

Inside the car officers found an AK-47 rifle, a short barrel Savage shotgun, a 9mm HW Arms pistol and a Point Blank ballistic vest. All the items were believed to be stolen.

Claypool is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. Due to this, he is not allowed to have weapons or body armor.

Claypool's criminal record includes robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated sexual assault of a child, police said.

He was wanted on a theft charge from Jefferson County and failure to appear in Hardin County police say.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

