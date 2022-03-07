HPD: Child killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in north Houston

Police say the suspects opened fire on the vehicle at an intersection, but are unsure if the victims were the intended target.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A child was shot and killed and another was injured during a possible drive-by shooting near Greenspoint, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at an intersection near 13502 Northborough Drive.

Police were responding to calls of a shooting in the area, but arrived to no witnesses or victims.

Approximately 15 minutes later, police received additional calls of two young victims arriving at a nearby hospital.

Police determined that the two children, a 5-year-old and 8-year-old, were in a car stopped at an intersection with their mother when either one or two gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

The mother immediately rushed the two children to the hospital after the shooting, police say.

The 5-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 8-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to HPD Assistant Chief Hatcher.

Police did not say if the mother was injured.

"It is unclear if the complainants were the intended targets of the shooting or if there was something else going on," Hatcher said.

Police say the one or two possible suspects were in a dark colored vehicle, but have no other information at this time.

Anyone who can provide more information on the shooting is asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.