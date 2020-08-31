Tyler County deputies search for escaped inmate who walked away from jail

The orange inmate uniform of the escapee was found in a wooded area near the jail.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Deputies in Tyler County are searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from the county jail.

Jailers discovered at about noon on Sunday that Robert E. Key, 42, of Silsbee, had walked off of the grounds of the Tyler County Justice Center according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Key, who has been in the jail since October 2019 on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, is described as a white, about 5’ 11” tall with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

His orange inmate uniform was found in a wooded area near the jail according to the release.

Key now faces a felony escape charge.

Tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Gibb Lewis and Polunsky units were brought in to help find the escaped inmate but were unable to locate him.

Deputies from Tyler and Hardin County and the Texas Rangers are searching for Key the release said.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Key you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 409-936-639-TIPS (8477) or the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409-283-2172.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office news release…

