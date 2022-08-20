Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman facing felony charge after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs

Deputies found 40 grams of methamphetamine at a residence and 1.4 grams of methamphetamines in a vehicle.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man are in the Jasper County Jail both facing a felony charge after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a tip that the vehicle used in the August 16, 2022 robbery of the Field House Game Room had possibly been located, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release.

The game room had previously been robbed on August 3, 2022. Deputies believe the same suspect possibly committed both robberies.

The vehicle was spotted at a residence across the highway from the game room, on County Road 604 in Kirbyville. When deputies got to the residence, they found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspected vehicle.

After getting a search warrant for the residence, deputies found 40 grams of methamphetamine, packing material and scales, according to the release. The discovery led deputies to believe drugs were being sold from the residence.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 1.4 grams of methamphetamines and other items they believe were used during the August 16 robbery. The suspected vehicle is being held pending further investigation.

A 23-year-old man from Silsbee, who was the owner of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. That is a third-degree felony.

A 49-year-old woman from Kirbyville was arrested and charged with “manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance.” That is a first-degree felony.

Both suspects are being held in the Jasper County Jail pending arraignment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

