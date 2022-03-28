Grieving Beaumont family calling for change after Sunday night shooting took 'something that cannot be replaced'

Richard Shillow’s family said he was a happy and loving father who left behind two young children, a 2 year old and a newborn.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A family in Beaumont is shocked, angered and heartbroken after a Sunday evening shooting claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

Richard Shillow was shot and killed at the Virginia Estate Apartments.

On Monday, Shillow’s friends and family gathered for a balloon release at the complex in memory of him. Shillow’s brothers were among those in attendance.

“Y’all came through the backdoor like some cowards and shot him in his back,” Rodney Shillow, Richard Shillow’s brother, said. “I was the one at the hospital that had to hear them people tell me, 'No, your brother is no longer with us.' Nobody should have to go through that. Y'all need to stop it. Stop being stupid.”

Richard Shillow’s family is distraught. Family members said their loved one left behind two young children, a 2 year old and a newborn.

The family said they were forced to let go of their loved one way before they were ready.

“Y’all took something that cannot be replaced, that was our baby brother,” Rodney Shillow said. "And yeah, I’m angry. I’m angry, because y’all didn’t have to do that. My brother was the kindest person. He would give you the shirt off his back."

Neither the family nor Beaumont Police know why Richard Shillow was targeted. However, police have arrested five suspects.

Charles Verdine Jr., 19, and Ronald Babino Jr., 23, are two of the suspects. Both are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 million bonds.

The other three suspects are juveniles, who Police Chief Jimmy Singletary said are not cooperating with law enforcement. The chief said the growing trend of juveniles committing violent crimes is concerning.

“The juveniles when questioned, or interviewed, they act like hardened criminals,” Chief Singletary said. “They act like they’ve been on the streets for 20, 25 years. They show no remorse. That’s the worst trend. The most frustrating trend we've identified in the last two to three years."



Chief Singletary said without the help of the community, it is going to be hard to crack down on this trend

“If there’s no physical evidence, and no witnesses come forward, or even worse, the complainant doesn't want to file charges, there’s not a lot we can do,” Chief Singletary said.



Richard Shillow’s family said they hope their loss can be a catalyst for change.

“Parents, get on your kid's behind," Rodney Shillow said. "If they're doing something wrong, get on their behind. Don't let them be out there doing whatever, cause you responsible."

They hope change comes so others families can be prevented from losing people like Richard Shillow.

"Nice, happy, friendly, loving, he always believed in togetherness. He didn't meet a stranger,” Rodney Shillow said.

Richard Shillow's family said they want his killers to face the maximum sentence possible.

