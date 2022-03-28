Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson wins McDonald's All-American 3-point contest

Duke signee Ashlon Jackson finished with the highest score among girls and boys

CHICAGO — Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson is testing her skills against the top basketball players in the nation this week.

Tuesday night Jackson will suit up for the West in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago, but before that it was time to have a little fun.

Jackson competed Monday night in the skills competition and three-point contest at the Powerade JamFest.

The Duke signee came up short in the skills competition semifinals, but would more than redeem herself in the girls three-point contest.

Jackson finished on top with 18 points, topping Miss Ohio Basketball and Notre Dame signee KK Bransford along with Oregon signee Chance Gray.