Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson wins McDonald's All-American 3-point contest

CHICAGO — Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson is testing her skills against the top basketball players in the nation this week.
Tuesday night Jackson will suit up for the West in the McDonald's All-American Game in Chicago, but before that it was time to have a little fun.
Jackson competed Monday night in the skills competition and three-point contest at the Powerade JamFest.
The Duke signee came up short in the skills competition semifinals, but would more than redeem herself in the girls three-point contest.
Jackson finished on top with 18 points, topping Miss Ohio Basketball and Notre Dame signee KK Bransford along with Oregon signee Chance Gray.
Not only were the 18 points tops in the girls competition, it was the highest score of the night. Keyonte George (IMG Academy/Baylor signee) won the boys competition with 12 points.