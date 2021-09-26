Port Arthur Police release suspect in early Sunday morning homicide pending investigation

The female suspect, who remained at the scene, was cooperative with the investigation.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released a female suspect in an early Sunday morning homicide of a Port Arthur man pending investigation.

Port Arthur Police responded to call in reference to shooting at the 100 block of 6th Street a little before 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Upon arrival officers found Normand Keenan Jalah dead from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, identified as Port Arthur native Sherrell Keys, was still at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

Keys was transported to a police station, where she gave a statement and was later released pending further investigation after speaking to detectives.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

