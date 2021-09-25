Juvenile suspect in police custody after fatal shooting of Beaumont man

Officials said the name of the victim has not been released but will be once the family has been notified.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department currently has a juvenile suspect in custody after a Saturday shooting that led to death of a Beaumont man.

Beaumont Police located an abandoned vehicle containing an amount of blood consistent with someone sustaining a serious injury near Avenue C and Crocket Street, shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

The vehicle also contained evidence that suggested a firearm may have been used.

Further investigation led detectives to 4th and Crocket Street shortly before 5 p.m., where a deceased 25-year-old Beaumont male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The name of the victim has not been released but will be once the family has been notified.

The currently unidentified juvenile suspect was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

