Suspect wanted in connection to shooting at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells 12News one man was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of the complex.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Port Arthur.

The shooting happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Avery Trace Apartments.

The suspect left the scene, according to Duriso.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. Duriso is asking anyone with information to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.