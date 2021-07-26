Suspect arrested on separate charges is person of interest for 2019 hit-and-run death of Port Arthur man

Charles Lock, 33, is a person of interest for the 2019 hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Port Arthur resident Jamica Thibo.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 33-year-old man currently in police custody is the person of interest for the 2019 hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Port Arthur resident Jamica Thibo.

(Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2019)

Charles Lock was taken into custody at a Baytown, Texas apartment complex without incident on Monday, July 26 at approximately 10:52 a.m. He was wanted for motion to revoke probation for felon in possession of a firearm.

The hit-and-run death occurred on Savannah Avenue, in Port Arthur, Texas, in October of 2019.

Lock was transported directly to the to Jefferson County Correctional Facility immediately following his arrest.

Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Savannah Avenue on Oct 10, 2019, at about 3:15 a.m. after it was reported that a person was hit by a vehicle according to a 2019 Port Arthur Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they found Thibo had been struck and killed while riding a bicycle according to the release.

Police released surveillance video of what they say is the white pickup truck that struck the bicyclist and left the scene.

Police found the truck at the Timber Creek Apartments that same day. The front bumper did appear to be damaged according to the 12News crew on scene.

Thibo's family and community members gathered on Oct. 24, 2019 to celebrate the life of the bicyclist and release balloons in honor of his memory. Family said Thibo was riding his bike home when it happened.

His death was a huge blow to the family, but the community's support has made it a little easier to deal with, Erica Thibo, Jamica Thibo's sister, said.

"It means the world to us," Erica Thibo said. "They supported my brother, they supported the situation. They are supporting the fact that we still haven't gotten any type of justice for him being hit."

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On today's date, at approximately 10:52 AM, Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department and United States Marshals arrested 33 yoa, Charles Lock. Lock was located and taken into custody at an apartment complex in Baytown, TX without incident. Lock was wanted for Motion to Revoke Probation for Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Lock was transported directly to Jefferson County Correctional Facility immediately following his apprehension.