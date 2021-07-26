Beaumont Police investigate late Sunday night shooting that wounded teen

The teenaged victim was alert and talking when he was loaded into an ambulance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a teenaged boy wounded.

Investigators are still trying to get information from witnesses following the shooting of the teen just before midnight in the 4800 block of Park Street in the South Park area of Beaumont.

The teenaged victim was alert and talking when he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a Beaumont emergency room. Beaumont police did not have an update on his condition Monday morning.

Before the shooting a group of teens had altercations at different locations in the city officer Carol Riley told 12News.

Those other altercations around the city did involve the victim's brother Riley told 12News.

Police are not releasing the names of those involved due to their ages.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.