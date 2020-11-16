Autopsy: Man shot by Nederland police officer was hit several times

Daron Jones had several gunshot wounds, and the report indicates he had been tased

NEDERLAND, Texas — New details are being released about the death of a man shot by a Nederland police officer on Nov. 10.

The man was identified by the Department of Public Safety as Daron Jones, a 29-year-old Port Arthur man.

According to the results of an autopsy ordered by Judge Brad Burnett, Jones had been shot several times and had five wounds from gunshots. The report also indicated he had been tased.

The preliminary cause of death is listed as being caused by gunshot wounds in his torso. Blunt force trauma is also mentioned in the report.

The toxicology report is still pending according to the autopsy.

Around 10:15 p.m. on November 10, Port Neches police got a call about a domestic disturbance on 6th Street. By the time officers got there, the suspect had left.

He was spotted a short time later off Carriage Lane in Nederland. He then led an officer on a short chase to Texas Avenue according to investigators.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the officer told him to stop and to get on the ground. DPS investigators said Jones refused to stop after repeated orders from the officer. That's when he allegedly showed a weapon and was shot by the officer.

Porter said the officer tried tasing the man, but it appeared not to work. That's when the officer opened fire, and Chief Porter said for that to have happened the officer feared for his life.

"Anytime someone loses their life it's a tragic event and we take it very seriously." said Chief Porter.

DPS said the officer immediately started life-saving efforts as he awaited an ambulance's arrival.