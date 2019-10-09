ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police say they identified a robbery suspect thanks to tips from the community.

Police say they arrested Ronald Granger, 57, on Monday. Officials say Granger confessed to three aggravated robberies.

The three robberies occurred at Cypress Plaza, Dollar General and Country Store in Orange.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

On September 09, 2019, the Orange Police Department received numerous tips from multiple concerned citizens regarding the white male suspect who was believed to have committed several recent Aggravated Robberies. Thanks to those tips, the Orange Police Department Detective Division was able to identify the suspect. Detectives located and made contact with the suspect. While initially speaking with the man, Detectives also located and seized several incriminating pieces of evidence.

The suspect was interviewed by Detectives and confessed to three Aggravated Robberies. Detectives arrested the man, identified as 57 year old Ronald Granger, for the offenses and transported him to the Orange County Jail. The Orange Police Department appreciates the ongoing support and assistance provided by the citizens of Orange and surrounding areas.