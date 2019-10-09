ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects they believe are responsible for three armed robberies in Orange over the weekend.

On Friday, officers were called to the Country Store and were told a man with a bandanna covering his face robbed the store at gunpoint.

On Saturday, officers were called to Dollar General on 16th Street and were told a man came into the store with a gun and robbed it.

Sunday, officers were called to a second robbery at Cypress Plaza on Park Avenue. Investigators were told he used a gun to rob the store there.

Police believe the same suspect committed Dollar General and Cypress Plaza robberies.

According to a police, the suspect who robbed the Country Store is not the same suspect who robbed Dollar General and Cypress Plaza.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

On Saturday, 09/07/2019, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Dollar General located at 3024 16th Street, in Orange. It was reported that a white male entered the store, brandished a firearm, and robbed the store. On Sunday, 09/08/2019, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at Cypress Plaza located at 1610 Park Avenue, in Orange.

Again, it was reported that a white male entered the store, brandished a firearm, and robbed the store. At this time, investigators believe that the same suspect committed both robberies. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.