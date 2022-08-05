Orange County deputies bust Vidor, Rose City game rooms on Thursday

Violations were found at The Getaway Game Room in Vidor and the Fuel Mart Game Room in Rose City.

ROSE CITY, Texas — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office busted game rooms in Vidor and Rose City on Thursday.

During a "compliance check" at "The Getaway Game Room" in the 2600 block of North Main in Vidor detectives found that the game room was violating county gaming regulations as well as fire codes according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

More than 15 gaming violations were found there by deputies.

The Orange County Health and Code Enforcement deputy director was called in and he began the process of shutting down the game room indefinitely the release said.

Orange County Emergency Services District #1 was contacted to handle the fire code violations.

Detectives also visited the Fuel Mart Game Room in Rose City on Thursday where they were looking for a fugitive who was known to frequent the game room according to the release.

While there, they noticed that the armed security guard and the clerk were both violating state law by "participating in 'gambling promotion' and 'keeping a gambling place'" the release said.

During their investigations detectives collected evidence including circuit boards, cash and "other items." They did not say how much cash was found.

Several people who were illegally gambling at the game room were identified and one misdemeanor warrant arrest was made the release said.

Detectives are investigating the case as "engaging in organized criminal activity" the release said.

Orange County deputies also shut down another game room on Wednesday in North Vidor for not being in compliance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.