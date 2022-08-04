North Vidor game room shut down Wednesday by Orange County

Detectives launched an investigation into "engaging in organized criminal activity" after visiting the game room for a "compliance check."

VIDOR, Texas — Deputies and officials from Orange County shut down a Vidor game room on Wednesday for being "out of compliance."

Orange County detectives launched an investigation into "engaging in organized criminal activity" after visiting a north Vidor game room for a "compliance check" according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Detectives visited the Double Diamond Game Room in the 5300 block of North Main on Wednesday.

While there detectives noticed that the game room was "out of compliance with several portions of the Orange County gaming regulations ordinance" as well as state law the release said.

Some, but not all, of the violations included...

Clerk not wearing a name tag

Clerk failed to sign in to log book

Some employees failed to complete a required county application

Building not properly marked

Windows uncovered

Detectives seized an undisclosed amount of cash and other evidence.

They then notified Orange County Health and Code Enforcement Deputy Director James Scales who began the process of shutting down the game room indefinitely the release said.

Deputies are "committed to ridding Orange County of these crime-attracting establishments" according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.