BREAKING | Man shot during lunchtime robbery outside Beaumont restaurant; police searching for suspect

Beaumont police responded to China Star Buffett located at 4260 Dowlen Road around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Blood stains in the parking lot of Beaumont's China Star Buffet mark the spot where a man was shot during a lunchtime robbery.

Beaumont police say the victim was outside of his vehicle on the phone when the suspect approached him, robbed him and shot him.

There is not much of a suspect description, but police believe he fled the scene in a white Chevy Suburban.

Police tell 12News that the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The identity or any information about the victim was not released.

12News was on the scene as police investigated. Visible blood stains were spotted at the restaurant's entrance and near a white utility truck in the parking lot.

Detectives are canvassing the area and are asking businesses in the area to check surveillance cameras for the suspect's vehicle.

The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. The restaurant is located at 4260 Dowlen Rd.

This is a developing story. 12News will continue to provide updates with more information as it becomes available.

