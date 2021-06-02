Wanted murder suspect barricaded inside home after firing at officers, police say

Here's what we know.

DALLAS — Dallas police are on scene after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a home after firing at officers Wednesday morning, according to officials.

They asked for people to avoid the area near the 4500 block of Humphrey Drive near Wadsworth Drive - in the southern end of Dallas, just west of Interstate 45 and north of Loop 12 - as the standoff unfolds.

According to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, officers, including the U.S. Marshals Taskforce, had been at the home as early as 6 a.m. to do surveillance on the suspect, who they said was wanted for murder and another four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

At around 10:45 a.m., Garcia said the suspect arrived at the home and went inside, at which point officers approached to make an arrest. After that, police said the suspect ran out of the home and started shooting at officers but doubled back before locking himself inside the home.

"Thankfully, no officers were struck," Garcia tweeted.

Officers confronted a wanted murder suspect and were met with gunfire. The suspect has now barricaded himself in a residence. Thankfully, no officers were struck. The investigation is ongoing. God bless the peacemakers. @DallasPD https://t.co/QaOM6izmdE — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) June 2, 2021

Police and other agents - including SWAT units - are now outside, working to get the suspect to surrender.

Aerials over the scene showed a heavy police presence along a wooded area near a group of homes. At this point, the suspect, who police did not name, is still not in custody.

Meanwhile, Garcia said he is thankful that the situation appears to be controlled and did not result in a loss of life.

"I am proud of my officers and we are very fortunate we did not lose an officer's life chasing an individual who is causing our community harm. You can watch Garcia's full briefing in the video player below.