Late Wednesday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Beaumont's north end

Officers were called to a North Beaumont home after a neighbor heard gunshots at about 11:15 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a late-Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead and one wounded.

Officers were called to a North Beaumont home after a neighbor heard gunshots at about 11:15 p.m. according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2300 block of Hayes Lane they found two people in front of the home had been shot the release said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

Police say they believe that the two victims were in front of the home working on vehicles when they were robbed and shot.

Residents in the neighborhood and surrounding area are being asked by police to check their home surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between 11 p.m. and midnight Thursday night.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:16 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 2300 block of Hayes in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived they located two victims in front of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that the two victims were in front of the residence working on vehicles when they were robbed and shot. Detectives are asking anyone who lives on Hayes and the surrounding area to check their surveillance cameras between the hours of 11:00 p.m and Midnight for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone and submit crime stoppers tips anonymously.