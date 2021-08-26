Man fatally shot along Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur Wednesday night

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Memorial Blvd.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting along Memorial Blvd Wednesday night, according to Port Arthur Police Cheif Tim Duriso.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 8400 block of Memorial Blvd in front of CHRISTUS Family Medicine - Port Arthur.

12News crew was on the scene. A heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot near the Wing Stop restaurant.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen told 12News that a male victim was shot, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

