NEWTON, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office reported to a shooting at a home on FM 2626 in Newton at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said they saw a male with a gun shot wound on his left arm.

The victim was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for treatment where he later died, deputies said.

This investigation is ongoing.

