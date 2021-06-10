Murder suspect arrested after police chase starts in Chambers County, ends in Louisiana

It started as a traffic stop around 6 p.m. in Chambers County.

ORANGE, Texas — A police chase across Southeast Texas involving a Louisiana murder suspect began Thursday evening in Chambers County and ended after a crash in Louisiana, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carol.

It started as a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on Interstate 10 in Chambers County.

Two deputies who pulled the car over realized there was something suspicious so they called for a K-9 officer to search for drugs, according to the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch ran the license plates and discovered that the passenger in the car had a Louisiana murder warrant for his arrest.

When deputies tried to arrest the driver, he resisted. Police arrested the man as a result of the resistance.

As the deputies were taking the driver into custody, the passenger in the car dove into the driver's seat and took off in the car. 12News crew was at the scene.

The chase continued into Beaumont, where the suspect was briefly lost.

Police say a tow truck spotted the man coming out of Beaumont on the Orange County side of I-10, and law enforcement officials were able to catch up with him again.

Not long after, the man crashed his vehicle in on I-10 in Louisiana. In footage captured by 12News, the man was seen on the ground of the highway and in handcuffs.

Police believe the passenger who moved into the driver's seat and led cops on the chase may have been involved in a Louisiana homicide as well, according to the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

