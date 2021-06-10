Kick off Pride Month at 2021 Pride Party in downtown Beaumont Thursday

Sparkle Motion and Avery Sins James are two drag show performers who are kicking off Pride Month at the Southeast Texas event.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Dust off your rainbow flags and head over to the downtown Beaumont Pride Party Thursday night.

Pride Month is celebrated in June, and Southeast Texas organizers are creating a space for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate.

The event is happening in downtown Beaumont at 434 Fannin Street on Thursday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Food and beverages will be available as well as special performances. Sparkle Motion and Avery Sins James are two drag show performers who are kicking off Pride at the Southeast Texas event.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device