HPD: Suspect may have been intoxicated in hit-and-run crash that killed 2-year-old boy

The accident happened on Nairn Street, which is near South Gessner Road and Bissonnet Street.

HOUSTON — A 2-year-old boy is dead after a hit-and-run accident in southwest Houston, police said.

Editor's note: Houston police originally reported the victim was a 1-year-old child. They later said the child was a 2-year-old boy.

The accident happened in an apartment complex parking lot on Nairn Street, which is near South Gessner Road and Bissonnet Street, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid in the crash.

According to HPD, the man was driving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed when he hit the boy. Police say he kept driving and attempted to leave, but witnesses were able to stop him until first responders arrived.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said responding officers reported that the suspect showed signs of intoxication. A drug recognition expert evaluated the man at the scene.

If it's determined drug or alcohol use played a factor in the crash, Teare said the suspect will also be charged with intoxication manslaughter.