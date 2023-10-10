'We're in need at this point' | Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas asking community for help following theft of $45K worth of wiring, equipment

The nonprofit is asking for donations of any 4/4 SO cord as well as any electricians willing to voluntarily assist with making repairs.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Over $45,000 of equipment used to power vendors, boots and floats at Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas was stolen last week.

On Tuesday October 4, 2023, the nonprofit's president, Laura Childress, discovered that 2,600 feet of wire and other equipment was stolen the day before.

"They went in the back, around the back of the building. They took the screws out of the aluminum panels, and bent the panel back so that they could gain access inside the building," Childress said. "They didn't break into a door or anything like that."

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating the theft. Childress says they don't have security cameras currently, but they will be installing some soon.

Childress is asking anyone nearby with cameras to check their footage.

Wiring was taken from all 28 of their floats.

"Every one of them were stripped for their cords and they took them back to some woods outside the building and stripped all the copper out of them," she said.

Even more equipment was stolen from a locked shipping containers.

"And then they moved on to a sea container that we had secured and broke into that and stole the vendor panels that we use to provide power at the event," Childress said.

Childress says charities they support are also impacted by this crime.

"Not only did they hurt us, but they hurt those 14 charities that help citizens out in our community. Those charities depend on us," Childress said.

Despite the major loss, Childress says the festival is still on.

"The support I've received so far has been remarkable. We'll take whatever you have to give. We're in need at this point," she said.

With the help of the community come February, Mardi Gras or Southeast Texas will be ready to let the good times roll.

The nonprofit is asking for donations of any 4/4 SO cord as well as any electricians willing to voluntarily assist with making repairs.

Contact 409-540-0482 for information on how to help.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.