Beaumont Vet Center awarded 'Government Entity of the Year' by Texas Veterans Commission

The Beaumont Vet Center was recognized for the "outstanding service they provide veterans in mental wellness and removing barriers to veteran employment."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Vet Center has been recognized for its service and commitment to veterans in Southeast Texas.

The Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) presented their 'Government Entity of the Year' award to the Beaumont Vet Center during a ceremony on Tuesday.

The center was recognized for the "outstanding service they provide veterans in mental wellness and removing barriers to veteran employment," according to a news release from the TVC.

The Beaumont Vet Center is a community-based counseling center that provides a wide range of social and psychological services. These services include professional counseling to eligible veterans and service members.

Out of the six staff members, three are veterans.

"We partner with the Texas Veterans Commission and in with partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission we helped with veterans find jobs, find resources they need in the community and whatever else we can help them with," staff members told 12News.

The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families and survivors, according to the release.

The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and provides administration of the Hazlewood Act education benefits, according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.