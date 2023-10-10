Police: Port Arthur man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Police say Angelo Delvie Gonzales, 21, is aware of the warrant for his arrest and made a comment that he can't go back to jail.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is searching for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Angelo Delvie Gonzales, also known as Angelo Gadiel Delvie Gonzales, 21, is associated with several address in Port Arthur but is believed to be on the run, according to police.

Police say Gonzales is aware of the warrant for his arrest and made a comment that he can't go back to jail.

He is six feet tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



