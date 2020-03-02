NEDERLAND, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were caught with several pounds of marijuana and thousands in cash at Jack Brooks Regional Airport on Monday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing, and little information has been released.

Sources sent 12News photos of the drugs and cash that were found in some duffel bags at the TSA checkpoint.

12News was told there was around 10 lbs. of marijuana, and as much as $20,000 in cash.

A man and woman were traveling to Dallas with a small child, when something made TSA agents take a closer look before 7 Monday morning.

It's unclear if the two have been charged at this point.

The source told 12News the two were flying out of Beaumont every week.

Jefferson County narcotics, CPS, Homeland Security and TSA are all involved in this investigation.

12News has reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and is still waiting for specifics. Officials haven't released the names of the man and woman.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

