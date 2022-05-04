Church's Chicken robbery leads to shooting death of one suspect, 30 year sentence for second man

Investigators said two men were robbing a Port Arthur restaurant, when a man in the drive thru shot them.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fast food restaurant armed robbery that led to the death of the man investigators said he was working with.

Desmond Ingram Jr.'s sentencing was announced by Bob Worth in a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

The man investigators said was helping Ingram rob the Church's Chicken located on Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur died after a customer in the drive-thru shot both men.

The fatal shooting took place on Oct. 1, 2021. Ingram and Ricardo Guient went to the Church’s Chicken with a gun, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office release.

Investigators said Ingram and Guient forced employees to the back of the restaurant while removing cash from the safe.

During the robbery, a man in the drive thru saw what was going on. He got his personal weapon and shot at Ingram and Guient through the window.

Both men were hit, and Guient later died at a hospital. The man who shot at them had a license to carry a concealed handgun.

Port Arthur Police later responded a call about a gunshot victim at an area apartment complex. They found Ingram suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Ingram was wearing clothes that matched a description provided of the robbery suspect.

“This violent robbery could have ended much worse,” Prosecutor Luke Nichols said. “Ingram and his accomplice threatened and terrorized the store employees, and we are all grateful none of them were injured. The citizen who intervened likely saved their lives that night. A quick and thorough response by PAPD took another violent offender off the streets of Port Arthur.”

Ingram has several prior felony convictions and was out on supervised release at the time of the robbery.

