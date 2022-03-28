Man arrested for, charged with murder after body of 16-year-old girl found in Jefferson County

Deputies said the investigation into other suspects is ongoing.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a teenage girl was found dead in Southwest Jefferson County, near Hamshire.

On Sunday, March 27 around 5 p.m., deputies were notified of a possible murder in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a 16-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound. At this time, her identity is unknown.

The body was taken to the Jefferson County Morgue for an autopsy.

Cody Arnold was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond.



The investigation into other suspects is ongoing, according to the release.

