'It was rather shocking' : Man injured, church van damaged during shooting near Motiva in Port Arthur

A van from Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church was hit by bullets while it was parked in a garage.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a shooting left a man injured and a church van damaged.

On July 23, 2023, at around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of W. Thomas Blvd. and Grannis Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Dispatch told officers that a possible victim from the shooting had driven to the area of Motiva Enterprises XYZ gate located on HWY 82, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw the Port Arthur Fire Department treating a man for a gunshot wound.

The victim was later transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont and is in stable condition.

Police say the victim was uncooperative with them.

It was later discovered that a van from Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church was hit by bullets.

In surveillance footage shared with 12News, the church van is seen parked in a garage. The bullet went through the garage door and had enough momentum to damage the van.

"One car pulls up, gentleman gets out, second car comes by and he begins to shoot at the second car. One of the bullets hit the garage, and it shattered the back window of our church van," said the Pastor's Administrative Assistant, Garland Flakes.

Flakes says it's fortunate no services were going on at the time.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.