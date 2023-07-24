Newton County Sheriff's Office gives update on investigation of human bones found along Sabine River

Items have been collected to assist in the investigation to help determine the identity of the remains as well as what happen to the person.

BON WIER, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office gives an update on the human bones found along the Sabine river.

They have continued to search the location since July 15, 2023 when the remains were discovered.

They have conducted extensive searches and talked with law enforcement personnel from Beauregard, Vernon Parish and Calcasieu Parish. As well as Sabine County, Jefferson County and Texas Parks and Wildlife. They have also used a cadaver dog according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release.

Items have been collected to assist in the investigation to help determine the identity of the remains as well as what happened to the person.

The sheriff's office has received information from law enforcement officials and concerned family members in Texas and Louisiana who believe this might be their missing person according to the release.

This information is valuable and will aid the sheriff's office in determining the identity of the person found once they receive the results of the forensic examination.

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office news release:

Human Remains found along the Sabine River in Bon Wier: I want to extent our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to those families who currently have someone missing. Since July 15, 2023, we have continued to search the location where the human remains were discovered. We have conducted extensive searches and talked with law enforcement personnel from Beauregard, Vernon, and Calcasieu Parishes, and Sabine, Jefferson Counties, Texas Parks and Wildlife and used their Cadaver Canine. Items were collected to assist in our investigation to help determined the identity of the human remains as well as what happen to the person we found. We have received information from law enforcement officials and concerned family members here in Texas, and our boarding state, Louisiana who believe this might be their missing person. This information is very valuable and will aid us immensely in determining the identity of the person we found once we obtain the results of the forensic examination. We are impatiently awaiting these results and I will share this information with the public once it becomes available. If you feel you have information pertaining to this case, please contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.