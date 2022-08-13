Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting.

ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.

The victim had been shot multiple times, Sgt. Nick Medina confirmed to 12News. The man was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, where he later died.

The victim's name has not been released, and at this time it is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and anyone who has information is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department release:

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to 100 Block of 1st St, Orange, Texas in reference to a black male suffering from a gunshot wound. The black male victim was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is on-going.

If you have information about this crime, call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

