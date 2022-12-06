Austin PD officers who responded to June 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting honored

An awards dinner was held for the 63 officers who responded to the shooting where one man died and more than a dozen others were injured.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than a year after a deadly mass shooting on Austin's Sixth Street, more than 60 Austin Police Department officers who responded to the shooting were honored on Saturday night.

The Austin Police Association and the Austin Police Retired Officers Association partnered to host an awards dinner for the 63 officers who responded to the June 12 shooting.

Austin Police Department Chief of Staff Robin Henderson recognized each officer by presenting officers with service awards and medals.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street. One man died and more than a dozen others were injured in the shooting. Douglas John Cantor, 25, died as a result of his injuries. He was in town while visiting from New York. His family attended the awards dinner.

"The fact that they did that and they went above and beyond what from where I come from, is normal police work. I think my brother would greatly appreciate it and he would probably say he's sorry that he didn't pull through because he would feel that their efforts were wasted. We know that that's not the case, but that's the type of person my brother was," Nick Cantor, Douglas' brother, said.

The suspected gunman in the case, De'Ondre White, faces a murder charge for Kantor's death and 14 counts of aggravated assault for the people injured that night in June. Another suspect in the case, Jeremiah Tabb, is accused of evidence tampering in the case.

