Port Arthur Police seeking suspect after man fatally stabbed late Tuesday night

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officers in Port Arthur are looking for the person who fatally stabbed a man late Tuesday night near downtown Port Arthur.

Port Arthur officers were sent to the 1400 block of 8th Street at about 10:50 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man suffering from a single stab wound to his upper body according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead after he got to the hospital the release said.

Police say the stabbing happened a few blocks away in the 1200 block of 7th Street.

Witnesses are cooperating with detectives, who do have leads on a suspect, though they have not released a name or description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

