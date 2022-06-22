Beaumont man and teen indicted, facing felony murder charge after deadly May shooting

A witness told police she saw both men shoot at Willie Edwards.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and teenager could soon face trial after a shooting in the city left another Beaumont man dead.

Isaiah Charles Brewer, 22, and Algerreau Marquel McQueen, 17, are both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Willie Edwards, 34. Both men were indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday.

McQueen is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $927,000 bond. Brewer is being held in the jail on bonds totaling more than $927,000.

The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Steelton Street and Fillmore Street after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Edwards in a nearby parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

A witness at the scene told police McQueen shot at Edwards until he fell to the ground, then Brewer shot at Edwards as well, according to a probable cause affidavit. The witness told police both men left the scene in a black Nissan Altima with paper tags.

Beaumont officers found a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects in the 2200 block of Avenue E on Sunday, May 29, 2022 morning, shortly after 7 a.m. After finding the vehicle, officers later learned where McQueen and Brewer were.

Brewer, McQueen, and several witnesses were taken to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives. Brewer and McQueen were later arrested and charged with murder.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

